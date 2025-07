Wrexham agree O'Brien fee with Forest, but...

Wrexham are hopeful of closing a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

The Championship newcomers have struck a £5m agreement with Forest for O'Brien.

However, The Sun says Wrexham are struggling to reach personal terms with the player's camp.

O'Brien impressed at Swansea City last season after joining on-loan in January.

Along with Wrexham, Southampton, Hull City and promoted Birmingham City are also keen.