Chelsea ready to rival West Ham for Leicester goalkeeper

Chelsea are reportedly ready to enter the race to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen but face competitions from West Ham.

Chelsea were linked with a move for the 24-year-old last summer as Enzo Maresca pushed them to sign his former shot-stopper.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Hermansen following the sale of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Arsenal.

The West London club currently have six goalkeepers on their books but are keen to see several leave the club either permanently or on loan this summer.

West Ham are also said to be interested in Hermansen but should Chelsea make an offer, they would struggle to convince him to reject it.