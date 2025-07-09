Chelsea keen on Kudus and Rogers, open to selling seven forwards

Chelsea’s new signing Joao Pedro shone as they booked their place in the Club World Cup final — but the club face ten major decisions that will shape the look of the attack around him for the new Premier League season.

Pedro scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Fluminense as he started alongside Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku - yet the future of Chelsea’s forward line remains far from settled.

Sources have indicated serious doubt over the futures of seven current attackers, all of whom are set for crunch transfer talks once the tournament concludes.

Nkunku is still likely to become a high-profile exit, with Bayern Munich the latest club considering him as a target. Injury to star player Jamal Musiala has led to Nkunku being pitched to Bayern officials as a ready-made replacement.

Nkunku's Club World Cup radar Opta by StatsPerform

Raheem Sterling is also up for sale, but as it stands, no serious interest has materialised. Intermediaries are at work to find serious options for the player to consider by the start of August.

Chelsea are assessing an offer for Noni Madueke, with Arsenal pushing to conclude a deal.

Joao Felix, meanwhile, is set to move on - with Benfica emerging as a possible destination.

Nicolas Jackson’s future is uncertain and will hinge on his willingness to compete for a starting spot under Enzo Maresca, while Mykhailo Mudryk’s situation remains in limbo - though for different reasons, due to his ban.

Youngsters Marc Guiu and Tyrique George are both expected to leave on loan, but will have conversations very soon about their options.

Beyond outgoings, two new signings are being explored.

There is a strong chance Chelsea will move for Mohammed Kudus once the Club World Cup concludes. West Ham are trying to hold off Spurs’ offers until then, in hope they can raise his price.

They have also been ready to explore bids for one of Morgan Rogers, Malick Fofana or Alejandro Garnacho - if they decide to fully back their new manager. Rogers is going to prove extremely difficult to get out of Aston Villa, but talks with Lyon about Fofana and Man United over Garnacho are not ruled out yet.

Maresca has made it clear internally he wants a rotation of eight attackers - meaning the decisions over current fringe players are pivotal.

As things stand, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are considered safe as part of Chelsea’s attacking unit heading into the new campaign.

Chelsea are one step from silverware and a major payday - but squad surgery lies ahead before Maresca’s side is truly ready for the next season.