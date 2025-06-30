Wrexham to sign former Liverpool star as his contract expires this summer

Wrexham are on the verge of completing the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Leicester City, with his deal officially expiring on Monday, the 30th June. Ward began his career at the Red Dragons before being signed by Liverpool in 2012 and will now return to the side as he prepares to undergo an medical this week.

The Foxes will play Wrexham in the Championship next season after being brutally relegated from the Premier League. With the Foxes, he made 52 appearances across all competitions but has been deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the new campaign which will see him face his old side at least twice.

Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have taken Wrexham up the football pyramid and will hope to make it four successive promotions and reach the top flight next to top sides such as Liverpool and Manchester United. The Welsh side have already secured the services of striker Ryan Hardie from Plymouth Argyle, reportedly paying £700K for his signature as they build a team that can challenge for promotion once more.

Ward is the next step in the process and the shot stopper will likely become their second-choice goalkeeper behind Arthur Okonkwo. The club has already made bold decisions to send cult hero Paul Mullin to Wigan on loan whilst the likes of Steven Fletcher was released, Sam Dalby was sent to Bolton, and Will Boyle has signed for Shrewsbury as manager Phil Parkinson molds a team fit for the Championship.