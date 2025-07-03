Former Man Utd midfielder who idolises Giggs and Scholes eager to join Wrexham

Wrexham are being linked with Wales and former Rangers and Manchester United star Tom Lawrence.

Wales international Tom Lawrence is currently without a club after his contract with Scottish side Rangers expired at the end of last season. A Manchester United academy product, Lawrence made one first-team appearance at Old Trafford at the start of a career and has opened up on his time with the Red Devils in an interview with The Sun.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I was at United from the age of seven until I was 20. So the number of figures that helped me out along the way, I couldn't name them all.

"What I will say is that you looked up to those who were in the first team at the time, the likes of Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. Coaching-wise Paul McGuinness and Warren Joyce helped me massively.

"I am really thankful to them all. There were role models everywhere. It was just all about standards, it makes you have those standards from such a young age.

"Sir Alex Ferguson was one for big standards and you couldn't mess up. That grounding never leaves you. When you grow up hearing that you just get used to doing the same high level standard stuff every day. It's instilled in you."

Lawrence was included in Wales' squad for World Cup qualifiers in March this year and is said to be a target for both Wrexham and Stockport County who think he can provide them the quality needed to succeed next season. In his final appearances for United, Lawrence was replaced by Giggs and he opened up on what those few minutes meant to him.

"He was a big hero growing up, there were a few of them. But he gave me my Manchester United debut so I'll be forever grateful. Nothing will ever come close to that.

"I had been out on loan and got recalled. I played a game at Anfield for the under-21s and I played well. The first team played a few days later and I got a call to say I was in the squad.

"We went to the hotel and later that day he told me I was starting. I went back to my room and told my family and they all came up."

The 31-year-old managed to make 65 appearances and scored 11 goals during his three years in Glasgow but will now be hoping to pen a new deal elsewhere ahead of the new campaign. The North Wales side announced the arrival of goalkeeper Danny Ward on Tuesday after bringing in ex-Rangers striker Ryan Hardie from Plymouth Argyle,