Championship clubs queue as Forest set O'Brien price

Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest are ready to sell midfielder Lewis O'Brien this summer.

O'Brien impressed at Swansea City last season after joining on-loan in January.

The Sun says Forest are now prepared to sell the midfielder at a starting price of &pouund;8m.

A return to the Championship is likely for O'Brien, with Southampton, Hull City and promoted Birmingham City all keen.

Hull have already had an offer of £5m rejected by Forest since the end of last season.

