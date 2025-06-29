Championship clubs queue as Forest set O'Brien price
Nottingham Forest are ready to sell midfielder Lewis O'Brien this summer.
O'Brien impressed at Swansea City last season after joining on-loan in January.
The Sun says Forest are now prepared to sell the midfielder at a starting price of &pouund;8m.
A return to the Championship is likely for O'Brien, with Southampton, Hull City and promoted Birmingham City all keen.
Hull have already had an offer of £5m rejected by Forest since the end of last season.