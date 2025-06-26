Wrexham face Southampton test to kick off Championship

Wrexham prepare to rediscover the second tier for the first time in 43 years when they travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton on Saturday, August 9th.

Their return coincides with Birmingham City kicking off the Championship campaign, hosting Ipswich Town a day earlier.

Leicester City, fresh from their relegation from the Premier League after just one season, will launch into the Championship at home against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, August 10th.

Their drop to the second tier comes a decade after their miraculous Premier League title in 2016 - a milestone they will mark with a final-day fixture at Blackburn on May 2nd, 2026.

Charlton Athletic, newly promoted via the League One playoffs after a five-year absence, begin their Championship journey at The Valley against Watford, now under the stewardship of Uruguayan manager Paulo Pezzolano.

Sheffield United, who were agonisingly defeated by Sunderland in last season's playoff final, open their campaign against the team whom they overcame in the semi-finals, Bristol City.

Southampton, familiar with the yo-yo life between the Premier League and Championship in recent seasons, host Hollywood-owned Wrexham in one of 10 fixtures on Saturday, August 9th.

The Championship season gets underway a week after League One and League Two, and seven days ahead of the Premier League.

