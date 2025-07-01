Birmingham in advanced talks for Wolves midfielder Doyle

Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle is attracting interest from Birmingham City.

The Brum are keen to setup a loan deal with Wolves for Doyle.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Manchester City prospect is wanted by the Championship returnees with preseason kicking off.

Doyle is wanted by Birmingham in a loan-to-buy arrangement, though Sheffield United are also interested.

The Sun says Birmingham are willing to settle on an obligatory set fee of £10m at the end of the loan.