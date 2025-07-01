Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-Lewin
Inter manager Chivu on CWC delays: Weather? I hope a decision is made before it starts
João Pedro "is now flying to the US" to complete Chelsea move in time for CWC clash

Birmingham in advanced talks for Wolves midfielder Doyle

Paul Vegas
Birmingham in advanced talks for Wolves midfielder Doyle
Birmingham in advanced talks for Wolves midfielder DoyleAction Plus
Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle is attracting interest from Birmingham City.

The Brum are keen to setup a loan deal with Wolves for Doyle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Manchester City prospect is wanted by the Championship returnees with preseason kicking off.

Doyle is wanted by Birmingham in a loan-to-buy arrangement, though Sheffield United are also interested.

The Sun says Birmingham are willing to settle on an obligatory set fee of £10m at the end of the loan.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBirminghamWolvesSheffield UtdChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham consider futures of young pair Devine, Phillips
Wrexham to sign former Liverpool star as his contract expires this summer
Crystal Palace plan double raid on Middlesbrough