Birmingham in advanced talks for Wolves midfielder Doyle
Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle is attracting interest from Birmingham City.
The Brum are keen to setup a loan deal with Wolves for Doyle.
The former Manchester City prospect is wanted by the Championship returnees with preseason kicking off.
Doyle is wanted by Birmingham in a loan-to-buy arrangement, though Sheffield United are also interested.
The Sun says Birmingham are willing to settle on an obligatory set fee of £10m at the end of the loan.