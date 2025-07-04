Forest to bid for Leicester defender Kristiansen who is linked with Roma and Everton

Nottingham Forest are said to be keen on Leicester City defender Victor Kristiansen this summer despite interest from other clubs.

Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last season, having only gained promotion the year before and will be hoping to keep the squad together ahead of the new campaign where the Foxes will fight for the title once more after lifting it last season.

However, left-back Kristiansen who signed for the club from Copenhagen in January 2023 is attracting attention from a number of clubs including Roma, Everton and Forest who are set to bid for the defender over the next few months.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on X: “Understand Nottingham Forest are the latest club to show interest in Viktor (sic) Kristiansen. The fullback is on the list among options.”

Leicester parted with manager Ruud van Nistelrooy last month and are yet to replace him. Without a head coach, the club may see selling Kristiansen as the perfect opportunity to generate some profit but must sell him for at least £10M to ensure his sale goes into the books as profit.

The defender is also linked to Sunderland as reported by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio who revealed that the transfer makes sense as clubs circle the Leicester player amid intense transfer speculation.

“There is a possibility that Victor Kristiansen could return to Italy. AS Roma looked at him before they changed sporting director. Now I don't know if Roma will try again.

“He could also end up at Sunderland, as Roma's former sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is going to Sunderland. So I think he could try to get hold of Victor Kristiansen.”