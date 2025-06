Hull City are moving for Aston Villa striker Louie Barry.

The young has been put up for sale by Villa this summer.

The Express & Star says talks are now underway between Hull and Villa over Barry.

The 22 year-old spent the second-half of last season on-loan with the Tigers and now they want to sign him outright.

Despite his promising reputation, Barry has managed just the one appearance for Villa at first team level.