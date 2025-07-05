DONE DEAL: Preston splash out for Brighton defender Offiah

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Preston North End have signed Brighton defender Odel Offiah.

Offiah has made the permanent move for a seven-figure fee and penned a deal to 2029.

The 22 year-old told the PNE website: “I’m delighted to be here. I can’t wait to get started. It’s obviously a massive club and I just can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I’m capable of.

“Speaking to the gaffer here about where he sees me playing and the role I have in the team, I think we saw eye to eye in terms of how I want to develop as a footballer. This is definitely the right place for me.”

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom also said: “I’m really happy we’ve managed to bring Odel to the club.

“He’s a young lad who wants to work hard and keep progressing. He’s really shared our enthusiasm in the conversations we’ve had with him about how we see him fitting into the team.

“We kept a close eye on him last season and a number of clubs were after him, so I’m really pleased to have him with us.”

