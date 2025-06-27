Liverpool make shock move for Championship goalkeeper

Liverpool are close to signing goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on a free transfer from Championship side Preston North End.

The 28-year-old will become a free agent once his contract with Preston North End expires at the end of the month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Woodman was a key player for Paul Heckingbottom’s side last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in his 37 Championship games.

Liverpool have no confirmed that he will join up with the Premier League champions and will begin pre-season training next month.

He will become their third choice ‘keeper following the departure of Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford for a fee that could reach £18m.