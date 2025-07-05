DONE DEAL: Sheffield Utd land Forest defender Bindon

Sheffield United have signed Nottingham Forest defender Tylor Bindon.

Bindon moves to Bramall Lane on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The New Zeal international worked with new Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles at Reading.

Bindon told the club's website: "I'm very grateful to be here and it is amazing I get this opportunity. Rubén is a great person and coach, and I feel I can still learn so much more from him, it will be special to do that here at United.

"I'm always looking forward to any new challenge in football. The game has always been big in my family with my mum playing for New Zealand when I was growing up. I fell in love with the game and my dad is passionate about it too, so it has always been in my life.

"I'll always be grateful to have the opportunity to play professionally and represent my whole family."