DONE DEAL: Birmingham snap up Brighton keeper Beadle

Birmingham City have signed Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle.

Beadle is fresh from helping England win the U21 Euros.

He has how signed with Birmingham on a season-long loan.

“I’m really happy to be here,” he told the club's website. “Speaking to the manager and the people higher up, it just shows how big the club is getting, and the state the club is in at the moment, and the goals for next year, it really intrigued me.

“I obviously heard a lot about the club last year and what happened with the team and how well they did. So I heard all that and it was something I wanted to be involved in.

“I want to take that next step up and play at the top end of the table. Now I've had experiences in the Championship, I really feel like this year I can kick on.”

