DONE DEAL: Birmingham snap up Wolves midfielder Doyle

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle.

Doyle has moved to St Andrews on-loan for the new season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Last term, the midfielder made 30 appearances for Wolves across all competitions.

“I’m really excited,” he told Blues+. “It’s a big club with big ambition, so I’m looking forward to getting involved and getting down to work.

“I’m a football fan first and foremost and obviously I’m aware of what the club did last season, but the most important thing now is building on that and improving.

“The way the club is going about its business is really impressive and it shows that the club is only going one way. That’s really exciting for us as players, for staff members and, most importantly, for the fans.

“There’s a clear path on what’s happening and what’s going to happen, so in the meantime you’ve got to trust the process, live in the moment and enjoy it, and I’m looking forward to doing that.

“I knew about it (the move) quite early on, which again was nice because it showed the intent of the football club that they wanted me, so that always feels good. You always take that into consideration when making a decision, but the ambition of this football club and the way it’s going, it’s difficult to turn down.”