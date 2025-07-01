DONE DEAL: Villa defender Kesler Hayden joins Coventry in a permanent deal

Aston Villa have confirmed that Kaine Kesler Hayden has joined Coventry City ahead of the new season.

Kesler-Hayden was Preston’s Player of the Year last season, in his fifth loan move away from Aston Villa which included stints with Swindon Town, MK Dons, Huddersfield Town, and Plymouth Argyle. This is manager Frank Lampard's second signing of the summer after Spanish full-back Miguel Angel Brau as he builds a promotion-worthy team for next season.

The club released a short statement thanking the defender for his commitment to the side over his time at the club.

“Kesler Hayden came through the ranks of the academy at Bodymoor Heath, captaining Villa to FA Youth Cup success in 2021, and he also went on to make four first-team appearances.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Kaine for his service to the club and wish him all the best in his future career.”

Upon completing his move to the Sky Blues, Kesler Hayden admitted that he was delighted with joining the side as they prepare for preseason.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. It seems like the perfect move for me and the next step in my career.

“Words can’t describe how happy I am to be at this club and how excited I am to play in front of the supporters. I want to show you what I can do, how I can play, entertain you and hopefully get this club back where it needs to be.

“I’ve spoken with the Gaffer. He was a big part of why I signed. I believe in the project, and he showed me some videos and analysis of how I can fit into the team and for me that made it seem like the perfect place for me to come.”

Lampard also commented on the deal and explained how he thinks he will improve the squad and use his age to his advantage.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kaine to the Football Club and I’m very excited to work with him. Having met Kaine I was really impressed with his ambition and desire to play for Coventry City.

“His qualities will fit in with the way we want to play, he is a young player and his defensive and attacking attributes will help to strengthen the squad.”