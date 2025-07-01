Hull City owner confirms Louie Barry's move from Aston Villa is imminent

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has confirmed that the club are due to sign Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry.

Hull sacked manager Ruben Selles in May and have since replaced him with former Kayserispor boss Sergej Jakirovic who is wasting no time in snapping up young talent ahead of the new season. Barry joined the Tigers in January after signing a new contract at Villa but only made four appearances before suffering an injury which ended his season.

Now, Ilicali has spoken to Hull Live about a possible deal for the 22 year old which looks like it could be completed this week.

“We are almost somewhere I can say it’s done, but you can never say transfers are complete until they are finished. We’ve seen this at our club before. The Louie Barry deal will only go through if it’s in the best interest of the club. I like Louie Barry; he likes us.

“We had a good conversation with him three days ago. I’m personally involved in this transfer because of my relationship with Monchi and Mr. Sawiris.

“At the end of the day, Aston Villa’s and our interests have to align to make both clubs happy. Transfers shouldn’t be about saying, ‘I’m going to get this player no matter the cost.’

“First, everything has to benefit the club. Of course, Aston Villa also have to be happy for them to release the player.

“We’re close, but I wouldn’t say it’s done until the last minute. I have experience in England — unlike in Turkey — where even the medical check can be a stumbling block.

“From now on, we’ll conduct medicals in secret locations, without any leaks, because you think the transfer is complete, and then suddenly see the same player wearing a different shirt two weeks later. Let’s be patient. Louie Barry is one of our top targets.”

Birmingham City and Sheffield United were linked with a move for Barry over the past year but it looks like Hull have won the race for what is another exciting forward who joins the likes of Jaden Philogene, Fabio Carvalho and Liam Delap who have shined at the side in recent years.