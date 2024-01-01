Tribal Football

Calafiori Riccardo breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Calafiori Riccardo
Bologna defender Calafiori makes clear Arsenal ambitions
Bologna defender Calafiori makes clear Arsenal ambitions
Arsenal and Bologna continue to haggle over Calafiori terms
Sevilla make first bid for Arsenal defender Kiwior
Bologna ponder swap option for Arsenal target Calafiori
Ex-Juventus chief Moggi defends Spalletti, blames Gravina for Italy Euros flop
Arsenal must sell to bring in Bologna defender Calafiori
Bologna accept Calafiori and Zirkzee leaving for Premier League
CLOSER? Bologna AND Calafiori accept Arsenal offer
Ferrara: They tell me Calafiori joining Arsenal; I'm sorry with that
Enzo Maresca 'skeptical" of Ben Chillwell's ability as the defenders future remains uncertain
CLOSER? Bologna ACCEPT Arsenal offer for Calafiori
Sabatini: Arsenal buying Calafiori a DISASTER for Serie A
Arsenal serious about Italy international Calafiori
REVEALED: Calafiori a long-time favourite for new Liverpool chief Hughes
Bologna chief Sartori on Zirkzee, Calafiori futures
Bologna favouring Calafiori Prem sale
Big Prem trio receives boost in pursuit of Bologna defender Calafiori
Juventus open talks with Arsenal for Kiwior
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Capello declares Bologna defender Calafiori 'an absolute champion'
Materazzi full of praise for Inter Milan defender Bastoni: Absurd cliche
Liverpool approach Bologna for Calafiori
Capello declares Liverpool target Calafiori 'just like Ramos'
Spurs, Juventus go head-to-head for Calafiori
Prem interest growing in Bologna defender Calafiori
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Calafiori Riccardo page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Calafiori Riccardo - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Calafiori Riccardo news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.