Calafiori on transfer links to AC Milan: I am very happy at Arsenal, I have no regrets!

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has no regrets over his move to Arsenal last summer and has no plans to leave despite links to AC Milan.

The 23-year-old joined Arsenal on a long-term contract less than 12 months ago, with the Gunners signing him in a £42M deal from Bologna, which looks like a bargain after 29 impressive appearances. Speaking to gianlucadimarzio.com, the Italian international opened up on the links to the Italian giants and confirmed that he is more than happy in North London.

“I am very happy at Arsenal. For me personally, it (this first season with Arsenal) was a great experience. Obviously, when you win trophies, it’s always better.

“Here I measured myself against the most important and difficult championship in the world. I saw that I can be there easily, this made me very happy and I am convinced of the choice I made. A regret? None, absolutely.

“I always feel good in every position I play, I try to help the team. In my opinion, what was missing was just continuity this year.

“I will try to be more consistent next year. When I was good, I always played and I also made the difference. The goal is just to stay in shape all year.”

The Gunners face bottom-of-the-league Southampton on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the season before Calafiori is expected to be involved in Italy's World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Moldova in June, before pre-season. The Italian is clearly happy under manager Mikel Arteta who will be delighted to hear Calafiori’s message of intent ahead of the 2025/26 season in which they will fight for the title once more.