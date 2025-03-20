Tribal Football
Merino: Berta joining Arsenal? I'll insist on a new 'striker's contract'!

Merino: Berta joining Arsenal? I'll insist on a new 'striker's contract'!
Mikel Merino has joked about demanding a new contract at Arsenal thanks to his goalscoring form.

Spain midfielder Merino has been effective for the Gunners in a makeshift striker's role.

Asked about the talk of Italian sporting director Andrea Berta joining Arsenal, he told La Gazzetta dello Sport:  "I don't know if it's official, and in any case I don't know anything...

"But I will do one thing: I will ask him for a contract as a striker, they earn more money and now I also have to play two roles!"

On teammate Riccardo Calafiori, Merino also said: "Riccardo is great and I get along very well with him. He is a wonderful guy, we have a magnificent relationship. At Arsenal he moves more on the left area and so even in training we have not clashed too much yet, but it would be a great battle."

He added on facing Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals: "A very tough match. I've faced Real many times, but the desire is intact. It's a historic challenge for us and we're very hungry. So far we've had a great Champions League, both in the first phase and against PSV.

"Madrid historically feels at home in this competition but we're not lacking in confidence, we have to believe, we're on the rise."

