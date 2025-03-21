Arsenal sweating on Calafiori injury news today

Tribal Football
Arsenal are hoping for news today amid an injury concern for Riccardo Calafiori while in action for Italy last night.

Calafiori twisted awkwardly during defeat to Germany, though managed to complete the game.

However afterwards, Italy coach Luciano Spalletti admitted: “We still don’t know if he’s injured.

“Ricky felt something strange in his knee but we still don’t know.”

Calafiori was due to undergo medical tests this morning to assess the damage.

In the mixed zone last night, he said: “I still don’t know…”

