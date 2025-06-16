Arsenal make sale decision between Zinchenko and Calafiori

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is willing to sell Oleks Zinchenko this summer.

However, the Mirror says Arteta has no intention to lose Riccardo Calafiori, despite the interest of Serie A's biggest clubs.

In contrast, Zinchenko can leave, with AC Milan watching developments closely.

The Rossonero have turned to the 28 year-old Ukraine captain after being rebuffed in their approach to Arsenal for Calafiori.

Arsenal are happy to shift out Zinchenko with Myles Lewis-Skelly now a first-choice at 18 years of age.