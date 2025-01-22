Arsenal boss Arteta delivers "very positive" Calafiori, Nwaneri news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has received a boost in his quest to have a full squad.

The Gunners now have Riccardo Calafiori and Ethan Nwaneri available again for their Champions League game in midweek against Dinamo Zagreb.

Calafiori has been out for the past three matches, while Nwaneri was also absent for the past two weeks.

Arteta stated: “It’s very positive news, we’ve missed them for a few weeks and they returned today for training so they will be available for the game.

“It was a big setback (for Ethan) because he was getting some consistency and more minutes.

“We made him play in a different position and he was doing really well, then suddenly this happens. It’s understandable with the load as well, it goes through the roof immediately and this is what we have to manage.”