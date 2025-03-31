Arteta ahead of the Fulham clash: Bukayo Saka is ready to go, it's great to have him back

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Fulham on Tuesday night.

Arsenal still sit 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool in their bid for the title in what has been an impressive season under Arteta. The arrival of new sporting director Andrea Berta this week was great news and to add to the excitement the Spanish head coach first announced that Bukayo Saka will return to the squad this week.

"Bukayo Saka is ready to go.

"All the careful things are already done. Now it's about putting him in the grass at the right moment. But he's pushing because he really wants to.

"We have respected the timeline and we have done everything. He is ready to go.

"Bukayo is a massive weapon that we have. We know the impact he has in the team and how important his role and contribution is to our success. It's great to have him back again."

Arteta then spoke on Riccardo Calafiori's sprain-contusion trauma to his left knee sustained during the match against Germany.

"Calafiori unfortunately picked up a knee injury again with the national team. It was really unfortunate how that injury happened but it could have been much worse.

"So hopefully it's going to be a matter of worse. But we have to see how the injury evolves.

"Jurrien (Timber) has been ill for long but he has felt much better in the last few days, so he is available."

Next, Arteta opened up on the appointment of Berta as the club’s new sporting director ahead of what will be a very busy summer transfer window.

"It's a big addition to the club - a team that already has a lot of great people who have been doing such a great job.

"It's now about building that chemistry, so we are all very excited to have him.

"He is a very honest and straightforward person. He has a very clear vision of what he wants to do. he was so willing to join us which is positive. He had many other possibilities but has chosen to come to us. Now it's about us giving him the support. He has done well for many, many years at the highest level."

He then spoke on whether he was involved in the appointment of Berta and said everyone at the club wanted to bring him in.

"Yes, we were all involved. What I liked the most is how much he wanted to come to the club. He was really attracted in the opportunity and he believes he can help us in achieving what we want.

"He is going to be someone who is going to impact the club. He has got that personality and charisma and the will to win, which is going to be contagious. That is what we want to achieve and to have people who have already done that is really helpful."

The Gunners dropped points to Fulham last time out in December in a 1-1 draw, if Arteta wants to continue his title hunt he knows he will need 3 points on Tuesday after much preparation.

"We had a good time to reflect an reset and put ourselves in a good position to go into the most exciting part of the Premier League season.

"It's possible to win tomorrow. The preparation is to be better than Fulham and beat them. If we do that, we will start to build a momentum that will help us in both competitions.

"They are always a tough opposition. They are well coached and they have been together for many years. They have great organisation and individual quality.”

He then moved on to Myles Lewis-Skelly's debut for England in which he scored against Albania.

"It was a great moment for Myles. We are all so happy for him.

"It is unusual to see something like that. When you debut at full-back and then go on to score in the manner he did for his country. It is a special week for him."