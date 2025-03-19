Tribal Football
Arsenal defender Calafiori: I felt let down by Roma, but...

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori says all his coaches have influenced him.

The former Bologna stopper is back in Italy this week with the Azzurri squad.

“Thiago Motta first, then Luciano Spalletti and Mikel Arteta all changed me, in terms of my vision, the spaces to occupy, everything,” Calafiori told Rivista Undici magazine.

“I think that there are many defenders with my characteristics out there, who are probably even better, but I do a lot of work off the field and perhaps that makes the difference.

“There are many things I still don’t know how to do. I want to keep learning to play in as many different roles as possible. For now, I know two, but have always been passionate about midfielders and would love to learn how to play there.”

On his problems with former club Roma, Calafiori added: “At the time, I did feel let down, but now I hold no grudges against Roma. It is not easy for a club to predict the career path of such a young player, and if they already have many others in that role, they have to make choices.

“They didn’t believe in me, but that’s fine, there’s no hard feelings. Obviously, Roma represent a big and important part of my life and career, so I still have only positive thoughts.”

