Arsenal receive huge boost as 3 players return to training including Timber and Calafiori

Ahead of their Champions League Semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal have had 3 key players return to training.

The Arsenal squad will fly to Paris later today as they aim to come back from their 1-0 loss in the first leg at the Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta will be delighted ahead of the clash as Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori were all spotted in training on Tuesday morning as the side trained intensely in front of the media.

Advertisement Advertisement

Timber missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League with Arteta saying that he is not likely to feature against the Ligue 1 champions after the first leg. Skipper Odegaard hurt his foot during the final minutes of the loss to the Cherries but his injury looks to be minor as he has already returned to full training.

Riccardo Calafiori also returned to training after a long injury lay-off as he closes in on a return from his knee injury and could feature against PSG if called upon. Arteta is sure to be asked about the trio who may be in the starting line-up on Wednesday in his press conference tomorrow afternoon, ahead of what is the biggest game of the season for the North London side.

Meanwhile, PSG received their own piece of good news as winger Ousmane Dembele who scored the winner in the first leg has been declared fit enough to feature this week by manager Luis Enrique after being rested for the club's league game against Strasbourg at the weekend.