Arsenal defender Calafiori happy to play in different positions

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori says he's happy playing at left-back for the Gunners.

Calafiori played regularly with Bologna last season at centre-half.

He told Arsenal's website: "My entire career was primarily as a left back, but my best season was last season where I played in the middle of defence. 

"I've changed a lot, but I like the fact that I can play both positions and maybe even try to play more (in other roles). I do not know. 

"But it has helped being able to play in different positions."

