Viktor Gyokeres set for "heavy fine" after going AWOL

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has confirmed striker Viktor Gyokeres will receive a "heavy fine" after he failed to turn up to pre-season training.

The 27-year-old decided not to turn up to the first day of Sporting CP’s pre-season on Saturday as he continues to push for a move to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to agree terms with the Portuguese champions having reportedly had a €65 million for the striker turned down.

Varandas doesn’t appear to be backing down any time soon, releasing a strong statement regarding the matter, hitting out at the North London club.

He said: "We're calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a heavy fine and an apology to the group.

“If they (Arsenal) don't want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we'll be very comfortable with that for the next three years.

“If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave.

“No one is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are."