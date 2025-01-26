Arsenal matchwinner Calafiori: Lewis-Skelly was very upset
Arsenal matchwinner Riccardo Calafiori has slammed the red card for Myles Lewis-Skelly after victory at Wolves.
Lewis-Skelly was sent off before halftime in the 1-0 win.
Calafiori said: "From the bench it was quite clear that there was no red card. I saw him (Myles Lewis-Skelly) at half-time and he was very upset.
"But in the end we won, so nothing happened. He's a good player and a nice guy.
"So we help him a lot."