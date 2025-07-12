Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed

Chelsea were reportedly willing to off Jadon Sancho a huge wage before he decided to turn it down and was sent back to Man United.

Enzo Maresca’s side were understood to be keen on keeping the 25-year-old at Stamford Bridge beyond last season but couldn’t agree on a contract.

Subsequently, Chelsea paid £5 million to get out of the £25 million obligation to buy they had in his loan deal with Man United.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the West London club were ready to offer him the £180k-£200k per week they contributed to his wages during his loan spell.

Sancho doesn’t appear to have a future at Man United, and several reports have suggested that the club have accepted a bid from Italian giants Juventus.

The winger will enter into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford in 2025-26, from which he is supposedly getting the generous pay package of £300,000-per-week.