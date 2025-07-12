Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed

Alex Roberts
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealedAction Plus
Chelsea were reportedly willing to off Jadon Sancho a huge wage before he decided to turn it down and was sent back to Man United.

Enzo Maresca’s side were understood to be keen on keeping the 25-year-old at Stamford Bridge beyond last season but couldn’t agree on a contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Subsequently, Chelsea paid £5 million to get out of the £25 million obligation to buy they had in his loan deal with Man United.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the West London club were ready to offer him the £180k-£200k per week they contributed to his wages during his loan spell.

Sancho doesn’t appear to have a future at Man United, and several reports have suggested that the club have accepted a bid from Italian giants Juventus.

The winger will enter into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford in 2025-26, from which he is supposedly getting the generous pay package of £300,000-per-week.

Mentions
Sancho JadonChelseaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers