Mikel Arteta 'very shocked' by extent of Arsenal injury issues

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed he was 'very shocked' after seeing all of his injured players ahead of their 1-0 Champions League defeat to PSG on Tuesday.

Arsenal were without Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Gabriel Jesus as they fell to defeat to the French Champions.

Ousmane Dembélé fourth minute goal proved to be enough for Luis Enrique’s side as they secured a crucial away win in the first leg of their semi-final.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday, Arteta revealed he was taken aback after seeing all his injured player sitting together.

"I was very shocked just before the game against PSG at home because I was walking into the dressing room and suddenly I saw all of them sitting together," he told reporters.

"It was Tomiyasu, next to him Calafiori, next to him Gabriel, next to him Thomas Partey, next to him Kai Havertz, next to him Gabriel Jesus, next to him Jorginho. I said, that’s a starting line-up. And we don't have them."