Capello backs Ranieri for Italy: But I'm so angry I could break everything!

Former AC Milan and Roma coach Fabio Capello is backing Claudio Ranieri for the Italy job.

With Luciano Spalletti to leave the post after tonight's World Cup qualifier against Moldova, Ranieri and Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli are mentioned as potential successors.

Capello fumed: "Things certainly weren't going well, especially the fact that many players didn't want to go to the national team. This is a very bad thing, I never thought it could happen. Players like (Riccardo) Calafiori, who say they have to go for treatment and had played the week before. (Alessio) Buongiourno, the same thing.

"Then the (Francesco) Acerbi case: I'm not coming because the coach tells me I'm old. When I hear that there's no love for the blue shirt, I get such a lump in my throat and such anger that I could break everything."

Then on Ranieri as a potential appointment, Capello also said: "Ranieri is the right name. He took over Roma when they weren't doing well and he performed a miracle.

"Ranieri is an experienced man, who knows all the players in the national team and is able to get into the players' heads. I think he is the most suitable to manage the national team, due to his experience and charisma."