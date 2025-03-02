Calafiori: Arsenal have already changed me a lot

Riccardo Calafiori has says he's changed a lot over his first six months as an Arsenal player.

The defender joined the Gunners last summer from Bologna.

He told the club's website: "I've changed a lot.

"If I think back to where I was last year, I'd say I'm a completely different person now. For example, I live alone, whereas I lived with my girlfriend last year, so everything is different on the home front.

"The training here is also different. We spend less time on the field, but it is much more intense. Everything is more intense! At first I found it difficult, but now I've gotten used to it and I like it."