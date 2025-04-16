The 11 Arsenal and Real Madrid stars who will miss the clash at the Bernabeu

Both Arsenal and Real Madrid have a number of key players missing for Wednesday night's clash at the Bernabeu stadium which should be an interesting affair.

Arsenal remain unbeaten against Real Madrid in European competition (W2 D1), and haven’t conceded a single goal across their three meetings. However, hopes are high in Madrid and many fans believe a comeback is possible despite a disappointing first leg. The Gunners are missing several players who manager Mikel Arteta will have to deal without for the clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

Defenders Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu all haven't travelled to Madrid whilst Jorginho, who replaced Odegaard in the starting line-up on Saturday, suffered a knock and won't feature as Thomas Partey flies with the squad to replace him. The North London side will also miss forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz who have been long known to miss the rest of the season.

Madrid, however, will miss backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy who remains on the sidelines. Eduardo Camavinga is suspended after a reckless challenge in the first leg. In total eleven players will watch the game from the sidelines in a game enclosed under the roof of the Bernabeu, where history could be made by either side.