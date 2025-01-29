Arsenal defender Calafiori admits season frustration: I can't control it

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has admitted frustration over his fitness this season.

Calafiori hit the winner at Wolves last weekend, a first appearance since January 4.

“Of course, I would have liked to play every game, to be fit for all the games,” said Calafiori.

“But, to be honest, most of the injuries that I had, I couldn’t control because I was like hit on the knee. I just had to keep on going. I hope, and I think, I am going to be fit until the end of the season to help the team.

“I was pretty emotional (against Wolves) and it meant a lot for me, but also for the team. I was so happy to give the team the victory, the three points. It was a huge win.”

He also said of his position with the Gunners: “It (left-back) was my position for all my career,” he said. “Only last season I played as a centre-back, but I can still do this position.

“The way we play with the left-back, the right-back at Arsenal is completely different from the classic position.

“It is really good for my skills, my qualities and I want to stay fit for the team, to help the team. I think in this new era of football, the key is to be open and be able to play different positions. It’s a quality, I think.”