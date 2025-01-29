Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online

Arsenal defender Calafiori admits season frustration: I can't control it

Paul Vegas
Arsenal defender Calafiori admits season frustration: I can't control it
Arsenal defender Calafiori admits season frustration: I can't control itAction Plus
Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has admitted frustration over his fitness this season.

Calafiori hit the winner at Wolves last weekend, a first appearance since January 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Of course, I would have liked to play every game, to be fit for all the games,” said Calafiori.

“But, to be honest, most of the injuries that I had, I couldn’t control because I was like hit on the knee. I just had to keep on going. I hope, and I think, I am going to be fit until the end of the season to help the team.

“I was pretty emotional (against Wolves) and it meant a lot for me, but also for the team. I was so happy to give the team the victory, the three points. It was a huge win.”

He also said of his position with the Gunners: “It (left-back) was my position for all my career,” he said. “Only last season I played as a centre-back, but I can still do this position.

“The way we play with the left-back, the right-back at Arsenal is completely different from the classic position.

“It is really good for my skills, my qualities and I want to stay fit for the team, to help the team. I think in this new era of football, the key is to be open and be able to play different positions. It’s a quality, I think.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalafiori RiccardoArsenalWolves
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta welcomes successful Lewis-Skelly appeal
Arsenal aim to overturn Lewis-Skelly's red card by using Man Utd's Fernandes as an example
Arsenal informed that £60M needed to secure Wolves forward Cunha