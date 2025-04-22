Arteta on the title race: Our incentive is to win our game, the rest we cannot control

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Crystal Palace.

Arsenal ensured that Liverpool would not be crowned champions over the weekend as they beat Ipswich Town 4-0. The Gunners may only be delaying the inevitable however, as if the Reds beat Tottenham on Sunday the title is theirs. Arsenal are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions and its unlikely they will drop points once more as the title race continues.

Saka injury update

Arteta first spoke on winger Bukayo Saka and if he will feature against Palace.

“Yeah, we have to wait and see how he reacts after the session. Hopefully nothing too serious.

“Yeah, if we want (play him) there will be a good chance.”

Calafiori and Jorginho missing

He next confirmed Riccardo Calafiori and Jorginho will miss the clash through injury and spoke on recovery days which will be important for the likes of Thomas Partey who is seeking to return.

“It's good to have a gap because we are really short of numbers.

“Thomas was not able to start the game and we decided not to play him because he was not feeling well.

“Let's take the opportunity to win a game against a side with a really good record away from home. We have to prepare well.”

Wilshere's new role

Ex-Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere will take charge of Norwich until the end of the season after the sacking of head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup and Arteta has wished him well in his new endeavor.

“I wish him the best. He has decided to accept the role with the games that are left. The same with Aaron (Ramsey).”

Focus on the game ahead

The Spanish head coach was then asked about the title race and admitted that he is focused on what he can control and not the Liverpool result.

“Our incentive is to win our game and to continue. The rest we cannot control.”

Martinelli has been excellent

Arteta was then asked about Gabriel Martinelli and his excellent form as of late which includes a winning goal against Real Madrid.

“When you look at the consistency over the last few years and his age, it is not easy at all.

“His work ethic, his understanding, it is the type of character and leader that we want in the team.”

Resting players for PSG clash?

Reports have suggested that Arteta may rest a lot of key players ahead of their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain but Arteta was adamant that won’t happen.

“We cannot think in those terms. If the players are fit and they are ready to play then they have to play.

“Physically they are good and emotionally they are good.”

New contract for Saka?

Finally, he brushed off suggestions of a new contract for Saka and revealed that the winger has made his intentions clear as to whether he will stay or not.

“When the time comes we will have those conversations. He has been very clear what his intentions are.”