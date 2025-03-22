Arsenal suffer Calafiori injury blow as Real Madrid clash looms

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Calafiori suffered a suspected knee injury while in action for Italy in defeat to Germany this week.

The defender completed the game, but has now been released back to Arsenal due to a knee strain.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Italy's medical team believe Calafiori has suffered between a grade one and two collateral ligament damage to his knee.

Such an injury could see him sidelined for two to three weeks.

With the first-leg of Arsenal's Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid on April 8, Calafiori is at risk of missing the clash.