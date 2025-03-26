Real Madrid keeping tabs on Arsenal ace Riccardo Calafiori

Real Madrid are said to be interested in Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori as they seek to bolster their defensive line in the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, the Spanish giants are interested in bringing the 22-year-old to La Liga just a year after he joined Arsenal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Real Madrid are said to be looking to overhaul their defence, with the futures of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger up in the air.

Ancelotti is said to be attracted by his countryman’s versatility, with Calafiori able to play as both a centre-back and a left-back.

The current Champions League holders were interested in signing the Italy international last summer, but ultimately decided against making a move.

Real Madrid might get a first-hand look at Calafiori, as they prepare to head to the Emirates for the first leg of their Champions League quarter final on April 8th.