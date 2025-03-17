Tribal Football
Calafiori convinced Saka return can be decisive for Arsenal in season run-in
Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori believes Buyako Saka's return from injury can be decisive in their end of season push.

The Gunners will meet Real Madrid in their Champions League quarterfinal.

"Everyone will be very happy when he is back," said Calafiori.

"He is a top player and he will definitely make a difference. You can see that he makes a difference on the pitch. He is an important player for us.

"He will do everything to get back. But I'm not even thinking about Real Madrid right now."

This season, Saka had scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 24 games before breaking down.

