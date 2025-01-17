Arteta admits Arsenal are actively looking for a striker and want to evolve the squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken on a number of topics in his latest press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Aston Villa.

Arteta was first asked on for the latest on the club's hopes of signing a striker after Gabriel Jesus tore his ACL during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

"At the moment we don't have them, we are trying to find the solution," he said.

"We will have to see what we can do. We are actively always evolving the squad."

Defender Riccardo Calafiori could return for Saturday’s game and Arteta revealed that it is down to the medical staff.

"There a few decisions to make with the medical staff this afternoon, whether he can play in this game or the next one."

The Spaniard also responded to his comments that his side has been the best team in the league in the last few seasons.

“If we refer to the stats, the stats said that we were the best team in the league but the reality is that we didn't win the league so we still need to improve and be better.

"We are playing to win and that’s exactly where we want to be. The pressure comes from within. You have to thrive to be the best that you possibly can be.”

Arteta spoke on beating North London rivals Tottenham 2-1 and how he is looking forward to facing Aston Villa this weekend in what is an intense title race so far.

"I loved the attitude that the team played with, great occasion in front of our people, the atmosphere was brilliant but we move on to the next one, that’s a big game. We will try as hard as possible to prepare in the best way to win. We know the difficulty of the team that they are, that’s why they are performing so well. Great players, and a great coach."