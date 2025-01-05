Arsenal defender Calafiori "frustrated and disappointed"

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori admits there's frustration after their 1-1 draw at Brighton.

The Gunners had the lead through Ethan Nwaneri before Joao Pedro won and converted a penalty after a disputed foul by William Saliba.

Advertisement Advertisement

Calafiori later said, "You can see from my expression that I am frustrated and disappointed. We could have done better for sure.

"The good thing is that we have another game in two or three days and we are already thinking about that.

"The first 25 minutes was how Arsenal should play and then we could not dominate the game. From tomorrow we will forget about this game and think about the next one. The season is so long."