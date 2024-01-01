Tribal Football

Bayer Leverkusen breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Bayer Leverkusen
Markus Babbel exclusive: Kompany surprise; Bayern Munich's Prem buying; Olise hopes
Markus Babbel exclusive: Kompany surprise; Bayern Munich's Prem buying; Olise hopes
Bayer Leverkusen signing Garcia: Why Barcelona move fell through
Bayer Leverkusen signing Garcia confirms West Ham offer
Saka tribute to ex-Arsenal teammate Xhaka: That says it all
Liverpool, Villa eyeing Mainz winger Brajan Gruda
Lehmann tribute to Spain: You proved me wrong; but Andrich and his hair...?!
Liverpool boss Slot in direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong
Switzerland midfielder Xhaka: We had Italy beaten before entering pitch
Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits being Wirtz fan
Barcelona plan bid for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong
DONE DEAL: Bayer Leverkusen raid Barcelona for teenage defender Natali
REVEALED: Al Qadsiah and Bayer Leverkusen want Atletico Madrid striker Morata
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi: I'd like to work with Xabi again
Moeller tells Juventus: Buy Wirtz!
Chelsea explore deal for Hoffenheim striker Beier
Villa ahead of Man Utd in Todibo battle
Bravo: Arbeloa like Guardiola; he can coach Real Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen signing Aleix Garcia: I wanted Girona stay
AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen chasing Real Madrid defender Marin
Bravo announces Real Madrid departure
Father of Bayer Leverkusen ace Wirtz sends message to Arsenal, Real Madrid
Liverpool in talks with Stuttgart for Anton; buyout clause revealed
Switzerland coach Yakin denies Xhaka tension
DONE DEAL: Bayer Leverkusen sign Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Bayer Leverkusen page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Bayer Leverkusen - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Bayer Leverkusen news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.