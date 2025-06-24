Liverpool have huge advantage in bid for Guehi: You need to pay superstar money!

Liverpool are set to bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer but must bid big for his services.

With Jarell Quansah set to leave for Bayer Leverkusen this summer, Liverpool manager Arne Slot is lining up a bid for Guehi who he believes has the quality to not only replace him but also slide into the first team on a regular basis. Recent reports have suggested talks over a new contract for Ibrahima Konate have stalled after being disappointed with contract talks which has led many to believe he could leave this summer.

The Englishman has proven his ability in the Premier League for many years and proved pivotal in the Eagles’ FA Cup win last season. Guehi spoke about his future earlier this season, revealing how committed he is to Palace after joining the side from Swansea in 2021.

"I think the most important thing is just always doing the best that I can for this football club," the defender said about his future last year. "I come in every day and I try to be the same.

"I try to work hard. And you know, this football club has given me a lot. I'm still under contract at this football club, so my focus is always at this football club. So, you know, for me, the most important is just doing the best I can and seeing where the future holds."

Now, with Quansah, Joe Gomez and Konate’s future up in the air a deal for Guehi looks promising and the Premier League champions must get a bid over the line ahead of the new season. The biggest advantage the club would then have is the fact that the 24-year-old would start every game next season ahead of the departing Konate and will become Virgil van Dijk’s partner at the back. This would be one of the strongest defences in the league as Guehi joins Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong in a reworked Liverpool side.

However, if Liverpool do want to snap up the young defender they will have to have deep pockets as Palace chairman Steve Parish admitted earlier this season that it would take a huge bid for the club to consider a sale.

"Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money.

"It's not near the point where we have to make a decision. We love having him and would love to keep him. If someone else wants to have him they need to make it really difficult for us. He's a generational talent."