Frimpong tells Liverpool fans: Just watch Wirtz!

Liverpool fullback Jeremie Frimpong says fans can expect special things from Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz has followed Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool since the end of last season.

Frimpong told Sky Sports: "Expect only a winner. He is a really, really special player and for me he is a hard worker. The league will love him: I don't need to talk too much, just watch him!

"Flo doesn't crack under pressure, he likes pressure. He is a guy who likes pressure. I feel like when you are on the pitch you forget about everything, you just enjoy the football, you just play, and Flo is one of those guys who makes you love football, even just watching him play.

"He will be perfect and he will duet well with the other Liverpool players, so he will be perfect. He will be great."

