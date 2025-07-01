AC Milan prioritise deal for Club Brugge midfielder Jashari

AC Milan are closing on a deal for Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Milan and Brugge officials will meet this week in an attempt to thrash out terms for the Switzerland international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Milan management now regard Jashari as a priority target, knowing offers are now arriving from across Europe.

Milan have had a €20m offer rejected by Brugge, which rate Jashari closer to €45m.

However, there is hope of a compromise being reached during this week's meet over a fee of €35m.

On stand-by are the negotiations for Javi Guerra of Valencia and Granit Xhaka of Bayer Leverkusen. For now, both players are strictly backup options.