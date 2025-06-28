Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
La Liga president warns Barcelona over Nico Williams deal
Jadon Sancho to Fenerbahce deal OFF after Jose Mourinho intervention

Bayer Leverkusen convinced Bournemouth willing to sell Kluivert

Paul Vegas
Bayer Leverkusen convinced Bournemouth willing to sell Kluivert
Bayer Leverkusen convinced Bournemouth willing to sell KluivertAction Plus
Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert is emerging as an option for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer are seeking a replacement for Florian Wirtz after his £126m sale to Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The German giants are considering several options, with Kluivert on the shortlist, says talkSPORT.

The Holland international has just come off a career best season with Bournemouth and has attracted interest from major clubs across Europe.

Bayer are convinced they can tempt Bournemouth to sell with an offer in the region of €30m.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueKluivert JustinBayer LeverkusenBournemouthBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Quansah's buy back clause revealed as Liverpool defender joins Bayer Leverkusen
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans
Bayer Leverkusen close to settling Quansah fee with Liverpool