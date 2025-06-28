Bayer Leverkusen convinced Bournemouth willing to sell Kluivert
Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert is emerging as an option for Bayer Leverkusen.
Bayer are seeking a replacement for Florian Wirtz after his £126m sale to Liverpool.
The German giants are considering several options, with Kluivert on the shortlist, says talkSPORT.
The Holland international has just come off a career best season with Bournemouth and has attracted interest from major clubs across Europe.
Bayer are convinced they can tempt Bournemouth to sell with an offer in the region of €30m.