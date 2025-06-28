Bayer Leverkusen convinced Bournemouth willing to sell Kluivert

Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert is emerging as an option for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer are seeking a replacement for Florian Wirtz after his £126m sale to Liverpool.

The German giants are considering several options, with Kluivert on the shortlist, says talkSPORT.

The Holland international has just come off a career best season with Bournemouth and has attracted interest from major clubs across Europe.

Bayer are convinced they can tempt Bournemouth to sell with an offer in the region of €30m.