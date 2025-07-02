Liverpool set to bid for Palace defender Guehi now Quansah deal has been completed

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has completed his move to Bayer Leverkusen and now the Reds are set to bid for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

“He's quick, agile and a good footballer,” Leverkusen’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes said as the Bundesliga side confirmed the signing of Quansah on Wednesday in a £35M move away from the Premier League champions.

The defender has penned a five-year contract with Leverkusen which will trigger Liverpool’s impending bid for Eagles captain Guehi. The Ivory Coast international has entered the final year of his contract and the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele previously reported that Palace are thought to be asking for a fee close to £50M for their No. 6.

A move for Guehi is imperative as not only has Quansah left, defender Ibrahima Konate is said to be unhappy with recent contract talks that he feels have fallen way off the mark of his wage expectations, especially when compared to other world-class defenders in the Premier League.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, who signed a new deal last season will be hoping that his defensive partner stays and the club can bring in Guehi ahead of the new campaign. With the defender’s contract running down, a deal could be struck within the next few weeks or Palace will run the risk of losing him for free next summer.