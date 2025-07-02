Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed
Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performance
Juventus raise three names in Sancho swap talks with Man Utd

Liverpool set to bid for Palace defender Guehi now Quansah deal has been completed

Zack Oaten
Liverpool set to bid for Palace defender Guehi now Quansah deal is completed
Liverpool set to bid for Palace defender Guehi now Quansah deal is completedAction Plus
Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has completed his move to Bayer Leverkusen and now the Reds are set to bid for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

“He's quick, agile and a good footballer,” Leverkusen’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes said as the Bundesliga side confirmed the signing of Quansah on Wednesday in a £35M move away from the Premier League champions. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defender has penned a five-year contract with Leverkusen which will trigger Liverpool’s impending bid for Eagles captain Guehi. The Ivory Coast international has entered the final year of his contract and the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele previously reported that Palace are thought to be asking for a fee close to £50M for their No. 6.

 

A move for Guehi is imperative as not only has Quansah left, defender Ibrahima Konate is said to be unhappy with recent contract talks that he feels have fallen way off the mark of his wage expectations, especially when compared to other world-class defenders in the Premier League. 

Captain Virgil van Dijk, who signed a new deal last season will be hoping that his defensive partner stays and the club can bring in Guehi ahead of the new campaign. With the defender’s contract running down, a deal could be struck within the next few weeks or Palace will run the risk of losing him for free next summer. 

Mentions
Champions LeagueGuehi MarcQuansah JarellKonate IbrahimaLiverpoolCrystal PalaceBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Bayer Leverkusen close signing of Liverpool defender Quansah
Liverpool ready to offer winger in Marc Guehi deal
Bayer Leverkusen medical slated for Liverpool defender Quansah