Bayer Leverkusen medical slated for Liverpool defender Quansah

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah will take his medical at Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

Quansah is leaving Liverpool for Bayer for a fee of £30m up front plus £5m in bonuses.

As part of the agreement, Liverpool have included a buy-back option in the deal.

TMW says Liverpool will be able to re-sign Quansah for a set fee of €80m.

Quansah chose to leave Anfield this summer after playing only a bit-part role in last season's Premier League title winning campaign.