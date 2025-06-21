Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make £52 million striker back up plan
Amorim to to leave four transfer-listed stars out of pre-season tour including Rashford
Man United consider loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder
Man Utd plan to loan Rashford to Inter Milan ahead of next season in shock move

Rummenigge unhappy with Wirtz choice: Best German players should play for Bayern Munich

Paul Vegas
Rummenigge unhappy with Wirtz choice: Best German players should play for Bayern Munich
Rummenigge unhappy with Wirtz choice: Best German players should play for Bayern MunichLiverpool/X.com
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Bayern Munich tried everything to keep Florian Wirtz in Germany.

Wirtz completed his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has joined the Reds for a fee rising to £125m - a British record.

"Fundamentally, I think it's a shame. We've always had the philosophy that the best German players should play for FC Bayern," Rummenigge, who remains an advisor to Bayern, told De Welt.

"We gave it our all; in this case, no one made a mistake. It's Florian's decision – and we have to accept it."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueWirtz FlorianRummenigge Karl-HeinzBayern MunichLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Markus Babbel exclusive: Choosing Liverpool proves Wirtz character; Kop can be excited
BVB chief Watzke: I'd have been happy if Wirtz joined Bayern Munich
Florian Wirtz to land in the UK this week ahead of signing for Liverpool this Friday