Rummenigge unhappy with Wirtz choice: Best German players should play for Bayern Munich

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Bayern Munich tried everything to keep Florian Wirtz in Germany.

Wirtz completed his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has joined the Reds for a fee rising to £125m - a British record.

"Fundamentally, I think it's a shame. We've always had the philosophy that the best German players should play for FC Bayern," Rummenigge, who remains an advisor to Bayern, told De Welt.

"We gave it our all; in this case, no one made a mistake. It's Florian's decision – and we have to accept it."