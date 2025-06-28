Jarell Quansah edges closer to Bayer Leverkusen after medical booked

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is one step closer to making the switch to German giants Bayer Leverkusen with the club booking his medical.

The two clubs have agreed a fee that could rise to £35 million for the 22-year-old although Liverpool are understood to have a £60 million buy-back clause in the deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Quansah will undergo his Bayer Leverkusen medical next Monday as the deal takes one step closer to been finalised.

Quansah’s move to the former Bundesliga champions is a continuation of their established relationship following the British record transfer of Florian Wirtz.

He made 13 Premier League appearances for Arne Slot’s side last season with just four coming from the first whistle.